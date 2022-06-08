John Harbaugh Expects Lamar Jackson to Attend Ravens' Mandatory Minicamp

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't attended the team's voluntary organized team activities, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't too worried about it.

"I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," he told reporters Wednesday. "I know he's working hard. Lamar Jackson's a hard worker, so I'm not worried about how hard he's working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape, that's what he talks about. I'm sure he's throwing. I'm sure he's doing a good job."

