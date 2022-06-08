Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'I Feel Like I Can Trust My Knee Again' After Injuries

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in good shape heading into 2022 after dealing with a knee injury throughout last offseason:

A torn ACL ended Barkley's 2020 season after just two games and continued to slow him down into 2021. The Pro Bowler didn't return to practice until August and it was unclear if he would return by the start of the regular season.

Though he suited up for Week 1, Barkley struggled throughout the year with just 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

The 2018 No. 2 overall pick was a force upon entering the league, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award while totaling 15 touchdowns and an NFL-best 2,028 yards from scrimmage. He followed it up with 1,441 yards from scrimmage in his second season, adding eight touchdowns.

We haven't seen this level of production since, even when on the field.

After averaging 119.6 total yards per game in his first two seasons, Barkley averaged just 63.3 yards per game over the last two years.

The Giants will hope staying healthy will lead to more success on the field in 2022, especially with a full offseason of work under new head coach Brian Daboll.