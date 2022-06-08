Police: 6 Members of Haiti's Special Olympics Soccer Program Are Missing in Florida

Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Osceola County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office said six members of Haiti's soccer program for the Special Olympics are missing.

CNN shared a statement from the Special Olympics:

"The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability. The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons."

Police are searching for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean. The six were last seen Monday in Kissimmee, Florida, and the reason for their disappearance is unknown. They left behind their room keys along with their personal belongings.

The sheriff's office said foul play isn't suspected at this time.

The Special Olympics opened June 5 in Orlando and run through Sunday.