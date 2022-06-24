Lakers Rumors: Scotty Pippen Jr. Agrees to Contract as UDFA After 2022 NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Position: PG

Height: 6'0''

Pro Comparison: Chris Chiozza

Scouting Report: Lacking size and athleticism, Pippen compensates with unpredictable creativity and confidence that translate to playmaking and streaky shot-making.

The 21-year-old is the son of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

In three years with the Commodores, Pippen averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He also shot 41.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

After making the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019-20, he was a first-team All-SEC honoree in each of the next two seasons. The 6'1" guard left Vanderbilt after finishing with the 10th-most assists (383) and ninth-most steals (144) at the program since 1987-88.

Pippen's height will do him few favors at the next level and likely limit his ceiling as a player. But he has the kind of skill set that can help him become a solid rotation guard in the NBA if his game continues to improve.