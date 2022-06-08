UFC's Dana White Not Entertaining Nick Diaz vs. Kamaru Usman Fight

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Diaz might want to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, but UFC President Dana White doesn't plan to make it happen.

"I need to look out for Nick and make sure that Nick doesn't get hurt," White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Diaz returned from a six-year hiatus to face Robbie Lawler in September and suffered a third-round TKO loss by retirement. He later said he wants to continue his comeback.

"I wanna fight for the title. I don't wanna do all this—I'm 38 years old," Diaz told TMZ Sports in May.

When asked about facing Usman, the veteran responded, "I think I'll beat him."

White wasn't confident it would be a fair fight.

"Listen, there's no denying the Diaz brothers are tough kids, man. But talk to me about Nick Diaz versus Usman," White said. "Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world."

Usman is ranked the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC with a 20-1 career record and a perfect mark since joining the organization in 2015. Since winning his belt in 2019, the Nigerian Nightmare has successfully defended it five times.

White said May 31 he is setting up a fight between Usman and elite contender Leon Edwards.

As for Diaz, his popularity doesn't outweigh the fact he hasn't won a match since 2011. He has shared the Octagon with some big names, including Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre, but he hasn't proved enough to earn a bout against Usman.