Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 Team Change Logo to Pride Colors for Next 3 Races

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 Team Change Logo to Pride Colors for Next 3 RacesJune 8, 2022
In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Mercedes has announced its Formula One team, which includes seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, will feature the three-pointed star logo outfitted in Pride colors on its cars for the next three races.
Mercedes posted a video clip of what the redesigned logo will look like:
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1
Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideMonth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideMonth</a> ❤️🌈<br><br>We’re proud to be running the <a href="https://twitter.com/MercedesBenz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MercedesBenz</a> Pride Star on our W13s for the next three races, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and raising awareness for Pride Month 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/WbMNiC8L8O">pic.twitter.com/WbMNiC8L8O</a>
