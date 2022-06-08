Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 Team Change Logo to Pride Colors for Next 3 Races

Clive Rose/Getty Images

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Mercedes has announced its Formula One team, which includes seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, will feature the three-pointed star logo outfitted in Pride colors on its cars for the next three races.

Mercedes posted a video clip of what the redesigned logo will look like:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

