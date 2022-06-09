Best Bets for UFC 275

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

What: UFC 275

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

When: June 11

How to Watch: ESPN+ PPV

What's at Stake: Another weekend. Another 9,000 miles.

OK, it's a shade past 8,800 miles from the UFC's Las Vegas home base to the Southeast Asian venue for this month's pay-per-view show that goes live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Still, the promotion staged a Fight Night show from the Apex last Saturday and will pack up the production gear for a marathon southwest flight across the Pacific Ocean for an event that'll be topped by the eighth and ninth championship fights of 2022.

Glover Teixeira takes center stage in the main event for the first defense of the light heavyweight title he took from Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October. The 42-year-old will face streaking No. 2 contender Jiri Prochazka, who's won 12 straight since 2015.

Teixeira made his pro debut in 2002, when his upcoming foe was only nine.

In the co-main slot, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko puts her own five-year win streak up against fourth-ranked challenger Taila Santos, who's gone 4-1 in the UFC since earning a contract following a 2018 appearance on Dana White's Contender Series.

The B/R combat and betting teams got together to assess how the fights are likely to go and where some possibilities for profit might be found.