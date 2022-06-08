NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Mike Conley Will Receive Interest from Teams This Offseason

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

As the Utah Jazz figure out their direction going forward, Mike Conley could be an attractive trade chip this offseason.

On The Hoop Collective podcast on Wednesday (starts at 64-minute mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted Conley will receive trade interest from other teams if the Jazz want to make a move.

The Jazz have undergone significant changes over the past 12 months.

Dennis Lindsey resigned his position as executive vice president of basketball operations in June 2021. He spent nine seasons in the front office, starting as general manager in the 2012-13 season.

Per Andy Larsen and Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Lindsey's decision to step down was "more of an ownership decision than Lindsey’s personal one" because Ryan Smith wanted "to put his stamp on his organization as a new owner."

Larsen and Walden noted there was a "long-running disconnect" between Lindsey and head coach Quin Snyder.

Danny Ainge was hired as CEO and alternate governor by the Jazz in December. He is overseeing all basketball decisions for the organization.

The Jazz are also trying to find a new head coach because Snyder announced Sunday he was stepping down after eight seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future" amid Snyder's decision to leave the organization.

There are no indications at this point that Mitchell is seeking a trade. Per Tony Jones of The Athletic on Monday, the Jazz have "made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell" and don't intend to trade him.

Mike Conley is arguably the Jazz's most attractive trade chip besides Mitchell. The 34-year-old is owed $22.68 million next season and a partial guarantee of $14.32 million in 2023-24.

In 72 games last season, Conley averaged 13.7 points and 5.3 assists per contest. He shot 40.8 percent from three-point range.

Despite their recent success, including six consecutive playoff appearances, the Jazz have struggled in the postseason. They have lost in the first round three times in the past four seasons.

The Jazz were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Mavericks this season despite their opponents playing the first three games of the series without Luka Doncic because of a strained calf.