Simone Biles, Former U.S. Gymnasts Seeking over $1B from FBI over Larry Nassar Case

Roughly 90 women, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, seek a settlement in excess of $1 billion from the FBI over its handling of the allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

According to Ed White of the Associated Press, the women say the FBI failed to act with the proper urgency to stop Nassar after becoming aware of sexual assault allegations against him in 2015.

Nassar, who was a doctor at Michigan State University, was not arrested until the fall of 2016 following an investigation by MSU police.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in 2018 for molesting seven young gymnasts and later received a sentence of up to 125 years on three further counts of criminal sexual conduct. He had previously been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Per White, USA Gymnastics informed the FBI in 2015 that three gymnasts said Nassar had sexually assaulted them.

The FBI did not launch a formal investigation at the time, nor did it inform federal or state authorities. It also failed to inform state authorities in Michigan when it opened an investigation in 2016 even though Nassar was still working at Michigan State University at the time.

FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted the FBI erred in its handling of the Nassar investigation while speaking to Congress last year: "I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed. And that's inexcusable."

Multiple settlements have already been reached in relation to Nassar. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee gave victims $380 million last year.

Additionally, Michigan State reached a $500 million settlement in 2018 with more than 300 women and girls who said Nassar sexually assaulted them.

In 2018, Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham said 265 known victims of Nassar had been discovered.

Among the notable gymnasts who seek a settlement from the FBI are Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, having won five gold medals in the all-around at the world championships and one Olympic gold in the all-around. Biles is a four-time gold medalist and has won seven medals overall at the Summer Games.

Raisman twice won Olympic gold in the team event and once in the floor exercise, along with three other Olympic medals, including silver in the all-around in 2016.

Maroney won team gold and silver in the vault at the 2012 London Olympics as part of the "Fierce Five" U.S. Olympic team.