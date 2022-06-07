Nick Bosa, 49ers Haven't Held Contract Extension Talks Yet, Kyle Shanahan Says

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

While most of the focus for the San Francisco 49ers offseason has revolved around Deebo Samuel's contract, two-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa is also eligible to sign a new deal with the team.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said talks with Bosa's representatives have yet to begin.

"Not too concerned about that," Shanahan noted. "Fully expect Bosa to be here for a very long time."

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the 49ers since their season ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

The status of Jimmy Garoppolo has been the biggest talking point. He was expected to be traded at some point early in the offseason, but shoulder surgery has delayed the process.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner reported last month the 49ers will start to seek trade partners for Garoppolo when he gets fully cleared, which is expected to happen in late June or early July.

Garoppolo's status has significant cap implications for San Francisco. The 30-year-old quarterback has a $26.95 million cap hit on the books. The 49ers currently have just over $4 million in cap space available.

Trading or releasing Garoppolo will create $25.55 million in cap space for the team.

General manager John Lynch told reporters in February that extensions for Deebo Samuel and Bosa have been "budgeted for."

Things did change significantly for the wide-receiver market this offseason. Davante Adams (five years, $140 million), Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million), A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million) and Stefon Diggs (four years, $96 million) all signed lucrative new deals.

Samuel is coming off the best season of his career with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

There will likely be more urgency from the 49ers to get Samuel's deal done before talking to Bosa. Samuel is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Bosa still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, including the fifth-year option in 2023. The 24-year-old tied for the NFL lead with 21 tackles for loss and ranked fourth with 15.5 sacks in 17 starts last season.