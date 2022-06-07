Former Steelers, Jets RB Le'Veon Bell to Fight on July 30 Card at Crypto.Com Arena

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two-time All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell is going to make his boxing debut on July 30 at Crypto.Com Arena.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, YouTube star Austin McBroom specifically mentioned Bell as appearing on the card as he was teasing several other celebrities who would have fights.

McBroom also said the card will have "some ex-NBA guys" who he can't mention today, including a "former Laker."

This will be the second boxing card under McBroom's Social Gloves promotions banner. The first event, held June 12, 2021, featuring YouTubers vs. TikTokers was a disaster. Several fighters on the card claimed they did not get paid.

Streaming platform LiveXLive filed a $100 million lawsuit against McBroom and Simply Greatness Productions for defamation, breach of contract and fraud, among other things.

McBroom and LiveOne (formerly known as LiveXLive) eventually agreed to a $3 million settlement in February.

"This time around, we're working with people who have been doing this for a while. We have a new team, new streaming partner, everything is new," McBroom told TMZ about the differences for the event this time around. "Guys that are really experienced, and I've been very blessed and fortunate to have another shot at this."

It's unclear at this point who Bell is going to fight. The 30-year-old has previously teased stepping into the boxing ring. He told reporters in December he "was going to be done" with football before an opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented itself.

"I was at the point where I wasn’t really going to play football," Bell said. "I was going to focus on boxing. Once you get that phone call—it was like, ‘Oh yes, this is it.'"

Bell tweeted a challenge to Jake Paul for a fight after Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18.

The Bucs signed Bell to a one-year deal in December after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Bell played a total of eight games during the 2021 season between the Bucs and Baltimore Ravens.