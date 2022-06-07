Aaron Rodgers 'Definitely' Plans to Retire with Packers After Previous Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Aaron Rodgers told reporters Tuesday he will "definitely" end his career with the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback also said he is taking it year by year when considering retirement.

Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension in March, securing his future with the team after years of uncertainty.

