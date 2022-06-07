49ers GM John Lynch Discusses Decision to Reject Amazon Contract Offer for TNF Role

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

John Lynch had an opportunity to join Amazon's Thursday Night Football crew for the upcoming season, but he elected to stay on as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking at an event in Walnut Creek, California (h/t Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area), Lynch said he made the decision to remain with the Niners following their loss in the NFC Championship Game.

"Kyle (Shanahan) asked me to address the team, and that’s when the clarity really came to me because I didn’t know (what was going to do)," he explained. "I wasn’t going to address it (the job offer) until after the season. ... I looked at myself and said, ‘How do I sit up here and address these guys and talk about having the fortitude to fight through the pain of losing a game like this and then turn around and bolt on them?’ I couldn’t do it. I knew right then what I was going to do. I’m happy to be a part of the Niners."

In February, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Lynch had a dinner with Amazon executives to gauge his interest in returning to the broadcast booth.

Marchand noted Lynch "probably" could have tripled his salary with the 49ers (around $5 million per season) if he took a deal with Amazon.

Lynch's current deal with San Francisco runs through the 2024 season.

Amazon announced in March that Al Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football, with Kirk Herbstreit coming over from ESPN to serve as the color commentator.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez is also going to work with the broadcast team, providing coverage during the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

After retiring from the NFL following the 2007 season, Lynch was hired by Fox to work as a color commentator. He was partnered with Chris Rose and Kevin Burkhardt for nine seasons from 2008 to '16.

Lynch and Shanahan came to the 49ers in the same offseason after the 2016 season. The duo has led the franchise to two NFC Championship Game appearances in the past three seasons.

As 49ers general manager, Lynch has been responsible for drafting star players George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.