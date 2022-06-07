Cam Newton Says He Put Himself in a 'F--ked Up Situation' with Panthers Last Season

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cam Newton struggled with the Carolina Panthers last season, but the veteran quarterback told The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday (via Joe Person of The Athletic) that the circumstances of his return held him back:

"In Carolina, I put myself into another f--ked up situation. I signed on Thursday and was playing on Sunday. The next week, I started and I was still trying to learn the offense...Before I allow the narrative to be made that I don't have it anymore, I'm just saying that I put myself in a f--ked up situation. That had a ricochet effect toward how people think of me."

Newton had gone unsigned after the New England Patriots released him shortly before the 2021 season. When Panthers starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury, the team turned to Newton on a one-year, $10 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed.

The veteran appeared in eight games (five starts), totaling four passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and five interceptions.

