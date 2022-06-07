X

    2022 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Full Team-by-Team Matchups, Dates, Start Times

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2022

    Set Number: X163971 TK1

    The NFL announced the finalized schedule for its 2022 preseason on Tuesday, which includes the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 followed by three full weeks of exhibition play.

    Here's a look at the team-by-team slate:

    Your Boy Q @YourboyQ254

    NFL announces all preseason dates and times. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/MSDn9ichDF">pic.twitter.com/MSDn9ichDF</a>

    And the national broadcast schedule:

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    NFL preseason national TV schedule: <a href="https://t.co/ZarkcTxAaF">pic.twitter.com/ZarkcTxAaF</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.