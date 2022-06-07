2022 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Full Team-by-Team Matchups, Dates, Start Times

2022 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Full Team-by-Team Matchups, Dates, Start TimesJune 7, 2022
The NFL announced the finalized schedule for its 2022 preseason on Tuesday, which includes the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 followed by three full weeks of exhibition play.
Here's a look at the team-by-team slate:
And the national broadcast schedule:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
