Bears Reportedly Forced to Cancel OTA Practice for Violating On-Field Contact Rules

The Chicago Bears were required to cancel their practice Tuesday after violating NFL rules, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The Bears reportedly had live contact at their organized team activities in May, which is prohibited by the collective bargaining agreement.

NFLPA representatives witnessed the live contact during a regularly scheduled visit to the Bears' facility, per Cronin. After issuing a warning, the players association requested video from ensuing practices and saw more live contact.

The Bears are scheduled to return to practice Wednesday.

Chicago heads into 2022 with a new staff led by first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, who spent the last four seasons as defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

General manager Ryan Poles is also in his first year in the role.

Despite the lack of leadership experience, Eberflus has spent 13 years in the NFL as an assistant. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower have spent even more time in the league.

The staff is hoping it can turn the franchise around after it posted a 6-11 record in 2021. Chicago has just one season with a winning record in the last nine years and zero playoff wins in that time.

The Bears will finish OTAs this week before they begin their mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.