Eagles HC Nick Sirianni 'Very Pleased' with Jalen Hurts: There's 'a Big Difference'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is very optimistic about Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Speaking to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (h/t Tim McManus of ESPN.com), Sirianni said he's seen "a big difference" in Hurts as a passer throughout the offseason.

"What I see is a crisper ball," he added. "The accuracy I've been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body."

All eyes are going to be on Hurts this season after general manager Howie Roseman made significant upgrades to the rest of the roster.

The biggest addition was acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in a trade during the 2022 NFL draft. The Eagles have invested a lot of draft capital on wide receivers in recent years, trying to find a No. 1 option for their quarterbacks.

DeVonta Smith showed promise as a rookie in 2021. Jalen Reagor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside have failed to live up to their potential in the NFL.

Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension after the trade, is one of the best receivers in the league already. The 24-year-old averaged 998.3 yards and eight touchdowns per season in three years with the Titans.

The Eagles offense was built around the running game last season. It worked well enough to get them to the playoffs with a 9-8 record, but Hurts' limitations as a passer were apparent for most of the year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles told his unit that Hurts couldn't read the field during the NFC Wild Card Game. The Bucs went on to win the game 31-15, with Hurts finishing 23-of-43 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns during the regular season. The Alabama alum was excellent running the ball, racking up 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on 139 carries.

Philadelphia has built one of the best rosters in the NFL on paper heading into next season. Hurts' progress as a passer will likely determine if the Eagles are a true Super Bowl contender.