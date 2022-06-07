Bills' Von Miller Says Playing for Rams 'Felt Like the Pro Bowl Every Day'

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams boasted no shortage of star power en route to winning the Super Bowl in 2021, and even Von Miller was a bit taken aback by the depth on display.

"It was crazy. It felt like the Pro Bowl every day," Miller said at the 3:04 mark during Tuesday's episode of Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls video series. "You look back and you got Jalen Ramsey. You got Aaron Donald right next to you. Leonard Floyd across from you. Odell Beckham, my boy, on the other side. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp."

The Rams only had four representatives in the 2022 Pro Bowl: Kupp, Donald, Ramsey and Matt Gay. Miller, Stafford, Beckham and Andrew Whitworth were all Pro Bowlers at one time as well. General manager Les Snead spared no expense in pursuit of a championship.

Miller joined Los Angeles midway through the year following his trade from the Denver Broncos. He provided an immediate impact by registering eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in eight regular-season games. During the Rams' postseason run, he added four more sacks, including two in the team's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The allure of chasing another title in L.A. wasn't enough for the eight-time Pro Bowler to stick around, though. He signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills that included $51.4 million guaranteed.