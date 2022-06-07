Tiger Woods Says He Won't Play at 2022 US Open; Hopes to Take Part at British Open

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he won't take part in next week's 2022 U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The 15-time major champion expressed optimism he'll be ready to play before the Open Championship, which will take place at the legendary Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland next month:

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after a third round where he was in obvious physical discomfort en route to a nine-over 79.

The 46-year-old fan favorite returned to competition at the Masters in April, just 14 months after suffering significant leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash in California.

While there have been flashes of the pure ball-striking that made him nearly unbeatable in his prime, putting together four rounds has proved elusive as he works to regain stamina.

Woods posted a 78-78 over the weekend at Augusta. After a promising 69 in the second round of the PGA Championship, he carded seven bogeys and a triple bogey during a Saturday round that featured far more pain-filled winces than birdies.

Sitting out the U.S. Open gives him an extra month of rest and recovery before his next tournament.

The JP McManus Pro-Am, which benefits charities in Ireland, is set for July 4-5, followed by the Open Championship on July 14-17.

In November, Woods confirmed to Henni Koyack of Golf Digest his days of playing a full PGA Tour schedule are behind him.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full-time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," he said.

Most likely, that means trying to play the four majors and a select few other events where he's found consistent success in the past, such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational (eight wins).

Skipping the U.S. Open to give himself a better chance to get closer to full strength for the trip to St. Andrews doesn't come as a surprise, though. He won the Open Championship at the famed Scottish venue in both 2000 and 2005.

While he's yet to show the form necessary to contend for a 16th major title, which would move him within two of Jack Nicklaus for the all-time record, Tiger has maintained since the day he arrived on tour that he only shows up to an event if he believes he can win.

He figures to deliver that same message when he arrives at St Andrews next month.