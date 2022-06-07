Tom Brady Asked Leonard Fournette: 'What's Your Ass Doing?' Visiting Patriots in FA

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady may have played a role in running back Leonard Fournette spurning the New England Patriots in favor of re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Fournette said Brady reached out to him while he was visiting the Patriots in March and said, "What's your ass doing up there?"

Fournette's visit to Brady's former team occurred just days after Brady announced that he was ending his short-lived retirement to return to the Bucs for a 23rd NFL season in 2022.

Fournette subsequently signed a three-year, $21 million contract to return to the Buccaneers.

Originally, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU, and he went on to spend the first three years of his career with the Jags.

Jacksonville surprisingly released him prior to the 2020 campaign, which led to the Bucs signing him to one-year deals in both 2020 and 2021.

Fournette put up modest numbers during the 2020 regular season, rushing for 367 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 233 yards, but he raised his level of play significantly during the playoffs.

In four postseason games en route to the Bucs winning the Super Bowl, Fournette rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, plus he had 18 grabs for 148 yards and another score.

Brady was the biggest driving force behind Tampa winning the Super Bowl, but Fournette wasn't far behind, earning him the nickname Playoff Lenny.

That playoff performance carried into the 2021 regular season, as Fournette racked up 812 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 14 games, as well as 69 catches for 454 yards and two more scores.

The 10 touchdowns tied a career high, and Fournette firmly established himself as Brady's most trusted option out of the backfield.

With Ronald Jones leaving via free agency, Fournette is the Bucs' unquestioned No. 1 back entering the 2022 season, and he has a chance to enjoy a career year.

That may not have been the case in New England with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both requiring plenty of touches.

Not only will Fournette be a go-to guy in Tampa Bay, but he also will have a legitimate chance to win a second Super Bowl in three seasons.