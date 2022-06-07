Michael Vick to Serve as NIL Advisor to Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, More

Ian Maddox for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former superstar NFL quarterback Michael Vick is getting into the name, image and likeness game as an NIL advisor to college athletes.

According to The Draft Network, Vick has joined Levels Sports Group as a partner, and he will also serve as the head of athlete development.

In that role, Vick will consult with Levels Sports Group clients on NIL opportunities, and one of the athletes he will be working closely with is Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.



Uiagalelei entered last season with huge shoes to fill, and he was considered by many outlets to be a Heisman Trophy front-runner.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney chose Uiagalelei as the replacement for Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first season with Uiagalelei didn't go according to plan, as the Tigers went a somewhat disappointing 10-3 and didn't win the ACC title on the heels of winning six consecutive ACC titles and making it to the College Football Playoff six years in a row.

Uiagalelei struggled individually as well, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 308 yards and four scores.

There is some hope that Uiagalelei will turn things around in 2022, though, as nagging injuries played a big role in his subpar play as a sophomore.

Aside from Uiagalelei, Vick will work with USC commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon ahead of their collegiate debuts.

Nelson is a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Meanwhile, 247Sports rates Lemon as the No. 15 overall player and No. 1 athlete in 2023.

Both Nelson and Lemon are looking to make a splash under head coach Lincoln Riley, who made the move from Oklahoma to USC in late 2021.

Vick is seemingly a good fit in his role, as he was one of the most explosive athletes in college football history at Virginia Tech before going No. 1 overall in the 2001 NFL draft and enjoying a 13-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers that yielded four Pro Bowl nods.