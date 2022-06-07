Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Gave 'a Firm No' to Teams Calling About Star SG

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

For now, the Utah Jazz don't appear to be entertaining offers for star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported Sunday that multiple teams have reached out to Utah to ask about Mitchell's availability, "only to be given a firm no."

"The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell," Jones wrote. "The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him."

