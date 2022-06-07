Naoya Inoue Explains Nonito Donaire KO to Win WBC Bantamweight Title, Stay Undefeated

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Naoya Inoue defeated Nonito Donaire by second-round technical knockout Tuesday in Saitama, Japan, to retain the WBA (Super), IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles, and win the WBC bantamweight title.

With the win, the 29-year-old Inoue improved his career record to 23-0 with 20 knockouts and moved one step closer to becoming boxing's undisputed bantamweight champion.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Inoue said the following after the fight through a translator: "In the very first round, I received a left hook from Nonito, and that punch made me wake up and stay focused. ... To be able to reach my status up at the top I need to win this fight so I just decided ... to finish this fight at this moment."

The win was Inoue's second over Donaire, as he previously beat him by unanimous decision in November 2019.

