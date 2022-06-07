Former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora to Lead NFL's Talent Search Effort in Africa

Claire Greenway/Getty Images for BT Sport Industry Awards

Former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora will work with the NFL to widen the league's footprint in Africa and open the door for the continent's best talent.

According to Andscape's Jason Reid, Umenyiora and others will travel to Ghana for a weeklong program that starts June 21. The itinerary includes a "talent identification camp" that involves 40 players.

Umenyiora helped to narrow the list of prospects through regional camps. He told Reid that Africa can be fertile ground for the NFL:

"You see the number of athletes we have in the NFL right now of African descent. There are a lot, and the winds are blowing even stronger in that direction. We've seen what the NBA has done in terms of its investment in Africa. There's no reason why we shouldn't be in full force on ground there also. And that's exactly what we're going to do."

The NBA's aforementioned ventures in Africa includes the Basketball Africa League, a joint venture between the NBA and FIBA. The BAL celebrated its inaugural season in 2021.

For Umenyiora, helping build a bridge from Africa to the NFL is a personal cause to some degree. The 40-year-old was born in London to Nigerian parents, and he has already been hard at work in his family's homeland.

Umenyiora's labor has already borne fruit with Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka signing with the Giants in April.

Mbaeteka told Michael Eisen of Giants.com that he and Umenyiora have built a "mentorship" dynamic.

"I really respect him," he said. "He gave me a shot. He took a shot at a stranger, someone he's never met before, and here I am. It's all because of him."