X

    Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Odell Beckham Jr. Crashed His Wedding: 'I Loved It'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2022

    Theo Wargo/WireImage

    Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but he still wanted to celebrate with his former head coach.

    Sean McVay revealed on the I Am Athlete podcast that Beckham crashed his wedding. The coach explained it was difficult to come up with a guest list since he has coached so many players, and he ultimately decided just to invite the captains from last year's team and some retired players.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    McVay talking about the time OBJ crashed his wedding 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/IAMATHLETEpod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAMATHLETEpod</a>) <a href="https://t.co/G1GK6shBLI">pic.twitter.com/G1GK6shBLI</a>

    Yet Beckham crashed it, and McVay said, "I loved it."

    McVay married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, in a celebration that included a Lombardi Trophy cake for the reigning Super Bowl champion.

    TMZ @TMZ

    Sean McVay took a huge bite out of a Lombardi Trophy cake during his wedding to Veronika Khomyn this weekend. <a href="https://t.co/6NTpHN8HyD">https://t.co/6NTpHN8HyD</a>

    The couple met when he was an assistant coach for the Washington Commanders and she was a student at George Mason University. They got engaged in 2019.

    Beckham remains a free agent.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.