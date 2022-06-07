Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Odell Beckham Jr. Crashed His Wedding: 'I Loved It'

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but he still wanted to celebrate with his former head coach.

Sean McVay revealed on the I Am Athlete podcast that Beckham crashed his wedding. The coach explained it was difficult to come up with a guest list since he has coached so many players, and he ultimately decided just to invite the captains from last year's team and some retired players.

Yet Beckham crashed it, and McVay said, "I loved it."

McVay married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, in a celebration that included a Lombardi Trophy cake for the reigning Super Bowl champion.

The couple met when he was an assistant coach for the Washington Commanders and she was a student at George Mason University. They got engaged in 2019.

Beckham remains a free agent.