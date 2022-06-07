John Cena Will Return to WWE Raw on June 27 to Celebrate His 20-Year Anniversary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

John Cena has not made an appearance in WWE since SummerSlam 2021 last August, but that is set to change soon.

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that Cena will be making his return June 27 to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with the company.

Cena is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. He has held a world championship 16 times, tying Ric Flair's all-time record.

In recent years, Cena has focused on building his career outside of wrestling. He joined the cast of the Fast & Furious franchise for its ninth film, F9, which was released in 2021. He also starred as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad that year, which led to a television series centered around the character on HBO Max. The eight-episode season debuted in January.

Cena has also been the host of the TV series Wipeout since last year. He most recently had a small role in Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy movie The Bubble, which was released on April 1.

During an appearance on Adam's Apple (h/t Fightful's Robert DeFelice), Cena indicated that a return to WWE was on the horizon:

"I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock [Lesnar], we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon. I've been gone for too long."

Cena's last appearance in WWE was a loss to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. At 45 years old, it's unlikely that he will have a lengthy run with the company throughout the summer, but it can be expected that Cena will want to leave fans with a better memory than the last time he stepped into the ring.