Dallas Keuchel, Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to Minor League Contract

After being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox last week, veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel has reportedly found a new club.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Keuchel has agreed to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old left-hander will report to Triple-A.

Through eight starts with the White Sox in 2022, Keuchel posted a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA. He wasn't much better in 2021, going 9-9 in 32 appearances (30 starts) with a 5.28 ERA. By signing him to a minor league deal, Arizona is minimizing any risk that would come with bringing in a struggling starting pitcher.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Diamondbacks are only responsible for the pro-rated minimum salary for Keuchel. Arizona also has an out if he doesn't make it to the majors by a certain date, per Rosenthal.

The deal will reunite Keuchel with Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom. They spent five seasons together with the Houston Astros (2014-18). Arizona surely hopes Strom will help Keuchel find the success of years past.

During his time in Houston, Keuchel made the All-Star Game twice and won the American League Cy Young award in 2015. He topped the AL in wins that year, posting a 20-8 record, 2.48 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 232.0 innings pitched. Keuchel helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2017.

The Diamondbacks are fourth in the NL West with a 26-29 record. The team has a collective ERA of 4.19, which ranks 22nd in the majors. If Keuchel can return to form, he will help improve that number.

Arizona begins a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.