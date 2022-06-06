College Baseball Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan

The regional round of the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament drew to a close Monday.

With 11 super-regional bids still up for grabs, the potential for some big upsets remained. Stanford and Oregon State, the Nos. 2 and 3 national seeds respectively, still had some work to do.

Here's an overview of how the action played out across the country.

Monday Results

No. 14 Auburn 11, UCLA 4

No. 8 East Carolina 13, Coastal Carolina 4

No. 12 Louisville 11, Michigan 9

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida, 1 p.m. ET

No. 11 Southern Miss vs. LSU, 4 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Oregon State, 4 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs. Arizona, 4:20 p.m. ET

No. 10 North Carolina vs. VCU, 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Maryland vs. UConn, 7 p.m. ET

Texas State vs. No. 2 Stanford, 10 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at NCAA.com

Monday Recap

Louisville fans experienced a roller-coaster ride Monday as the No. 12 Cardinals advanced to the super regionals.

The regional host jumped ahead 7-2 in the first inning against the Wolverines.

Michigan then tied the game at seven runs apiece in the fifth on homers by Clark Elliott and Jimmy Obertop. A deep fly from Ted Burton in the sixth put the Wolverines ahead, and they added another run on a Joe Stewart single.

Louisville battled back in the bottom of the eighth and not without some controversy.

With two outs, Jack Payton doubled to left field to put runners on second and third. The Cardinals designated hitter was called safe despite a replay review appearing to show him getting tagged out.

The sense of injustice among Michigan fans only grew with what came next. Levi Usher tied the game at 9-9 on a two-run single, and Cameron Masterman followed with a two-run homer.

The Wolverines experienced a significant reversal in fortunes following the Payton double.

They still had an opportunity to retake the lead in the ninth or push the game into extra innings. Stewart led off with a double, but he was eventually stranded on third as Michael Prosecky shut the door to secure the win for Louisville.

Fellow national seeds Auburn and East Carolina didn't have quite as much trouble as the Cardinals in advancing to the super regionals.

The Tigers took down UCLA 11-4 in a game that was suspended Sunday with the Bruins already trailing 9-0. An eight-run seventh inning propelled the Pirates to a 13-4 victory over Coastal Carolina.