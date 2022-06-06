Deandre Ayton Rumors: 'More Likely Than Not' Center Leaves Suns in 2022 Free Agency

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Deandre Ayton's future in Phoenix is one of the biggest questions of the NBA offseason as he heads into restricted free agency.

And there are growing rumblings that Ayton could soon be playing elsewhere. According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, it's "more likely than not" that Ayton leaves the Suns this summer.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.