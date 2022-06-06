Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn Among U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Inductees

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame unveiled its honorees for 2022, a group that includes 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and 2010 Winter Olympics gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.

Here's the full Class of 2022:

Natalie Coughlin (Swimming)

Muffy Davis (Para alpine skiing; Para-cycling)

Mia Hamm (Soccer)

David Kiley (Para alpine skiing, Para track and field; wheelchair basketball)

Michelle Kwan (Figure skating)

Michael Phelps (Swimming)

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine skiing)

Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming)

1976 Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team 2002

Paralympic Sled Hockey Team

Gretchen Fraser (Alpine skiing)

Roger Kingdom (Track and field)

Pat Summitt (Basketball)

Billie Jean King (Special contributor)

Phelps' gold-medal haul is the most ever for a single athlete. He made his Olympic debut in 2004 and represented Team USA again in 2008, 2012 and 2016. At the 2008 Summer Olympics, the 36-year-old set a record with eight gold medals.

Although she didn't dominate across multiple Olympics like Phelps did, Vonn is arguably the greatest American skier ever. In addition to her victory in the downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, she was the 2009 world champion in the downhill and super-G.

Were it not for her numerous injuries, Vonn almost assuredly would've added to her Winter Olympics account.

Phelps isn't the only decorated swimmer in the 2022 class.

Natalie Coughlin won gold medals in the 100-meter backstroke and 4x200-meter freestyle at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. She successfully defended her 100-meter backstroke crown four years later in Beijing. Her 12 medals are tied for the most by an American female athlete.

Like Vonn, Mia Hamm is perhaps known more for her exploits outside of the Olympics while still compiling quite the resume at the Summer Games.

Hamm was a member of the women's national team when the United States claimed gold in 1996 and 2004. The 50-year-old is also a two-time World Cup winner. The 1999 World Cup squad was an era-defining squad that laid the groundwork for the growth of soccer across the country.