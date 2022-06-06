Patriots Rumors: Former DC Matt Patricia Trending Toward Being Offensive Play-Caller

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

From 2012 to 2017, Matt Patricia helped Bill Belichick run the New England Patriots defense.

Now it appears he'll be running the other side of the ball.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Patricia is "trending" to be the next offensive play-caller in New England, though Bill Belichick has not made a decision.

The Patriots are looking to replace Josh McDaniels, who spent the previous decade as their offensive coordinator before leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job this offseason. Belichick has not formally hired an offensive coordinator in McDaniels' place.

Patricia is currently listed as a senior football advisor on the Patriots website. He began his career in New England as an offensive assistant under Belichick in 2004 before eventually moving up the ranks and becoming defensive coordinator in 2012. The Lions hired him as their head coach in 2018, and he spent three seasons in Detroit before returning to New England last season.

Patricia is joined on the Patriots staff by fellow former head coach Joe Judge, who was fired by the New York Giants after the 2021 season. Judge worked with special teams and the Patriots' wide receiving corps before being hired by the Giants.

Longtime assistant Nick Caley was also expected to be in the running to call plays next season.

Howe reported the Patriots are not expected to change their offensive system much in 2022 but are "simplifying" terminology.