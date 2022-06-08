Predictions for NHL's Top 2022 Restricted Free Agents

0 of 10

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When NHL free agency opens at noon ET July 13, much of the focus of fans and pundits will be on where the top unrestricted free agents will end up. There are, however, a number of restricted free agents whose contract negotiations could dominate offseason headlines once the unrestricted free-agency signing frenzy has subsided.

Unlike with UFAs, the rights of RFAs remain with their clubs when their contracts expire. It could take weeks or months for some players to reach agreements on new deals. It's not unusual for talks to extend into the training camp period in September.

Some of this class' noteworthy restricted free agents, such as the Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson, are rising stars likely to seek significant raises coming off entry-level contracts. Others, such as the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, are completing their second deals and have arbitration rights, giving them more leverage in negotiations.

So, what is in store for the top restricted free agents? That's what we'll try to determine with the following predictions. Feel free to express your views on this topic in the comments section below.