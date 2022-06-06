Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL MVP Attends Packers Mandatory Minicamp After Skipping OTAs

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has reported to his team's mandatory minicamp on Monday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The news comes after the quarterback missed the Packers' organized team activities, which were voluntary.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said last month he remained in contact with Rodgers while he was away, but the quarterback was expected to report for minicamp.

Rodgers missed the Packers' full offseason program last year, including the mandatory minicamp, after requesting a trade and even considering retirement. He eventually returned for training camp and didn't miss a beat on the field, winning his second straight MVP award and fourth of his career.

The 38-year-old had a league-leading 111.9 quarterback rating with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, leading the Packers to a 13-3 record as a starter and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Though the team fell short of its goal of a Super Bowl, there was less drama involving the quarterback this offseason as he signed a four-year, $200 million extension in March.

Green Bay once again has its sights on a championship in 2022, but it could still afford to not have Rodgers during early offseason practices.

"Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year," quarterback coach Tom Clements said during OTA's. "So, obviously, it would be nice to have him here. But he’s seen these things 1,000 times. He’ll be ready to go when training camp starts."

With Rodgers now returning to the practice field, the preparation for next season can truly begin.