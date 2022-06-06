Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Panthers Concerned About 49ers QB After Surgery

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are considered a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade, but Joseph Person of The Athletic reported "there are concerns within the Panthers organization about the health of Garoppolo's throwing shoulder after surgery in March."

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback underwent surgery on March 8 for an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. He said in April that he was targeting a return in training camp from his offseason surgery, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

San Francisco has not been shy about Garoppolo's trade availability, with general manager John Lynch saying in May the team was "close" to a deal before the surgery "brought things to a screeching halt."

The 49ers will want to deal Garoppolo before next season because of his $26.95 million cap hit, which would leave just $1.4 million of dead cap if he is traded or released, per Spotrac.

Carolina also needs a proven option at quarterback after a disappointing year from Sam Darnold.

The former New York Jet didn't fare much better after his trade to the Panthers, finishing 2021 with nine passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 71.9 quarterback rating in 12 games.

Third-round pick Matt Corral could be the quarterback of the future for Carolina, but he would be difficult to trust early in the season.

Assuming he's healthy, Garoppolo would represent an upgrade after tallying a 98.7 quarterback rating in 2021, throwing 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 15 starts. The 49ers are 31-14 in the regular season and 4-2 in the postseason when the 30-year-old starts.