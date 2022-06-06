Report: LeBron James One-of-a-Kind Triple Logoman Card Could Sell for Over $6.6M

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James may be about to set a record in the trading card world.

A Panini Triple Logoman card of James could set the all-time record for a trading card at over $6.6 million at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

“The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” said Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin.

The card features logos from jerseys worn by James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Only five Triple Logoman cards were made overall and only one features James.

The card was released as part of Panini's 2020-21 collection and led to a frenzy among collectors trying to land the coveted collectible. TMZ Sports noted that Drake bought 10 cases of Panini cards, totaling $460,000, in hopes of landing the Triple Jumpman LeBron.

It turns out the rapper will have a chance to land the card after all—so long as he's willing to pay around 14-15 times what he's already dropped.

The all-time record for a trading card is the Honus Wagner T-206 card, which went for $6.6 million.