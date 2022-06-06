Warriors’ Stephen Curry: ‘There’s Definitely a Need for Me to Be Aggressive’ in Games

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was his spectacular self on Sunday, scoring a game-high 29 points to lead his team to a blowout win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Curry told reporters after the game that he feels like it's up to him to shoulder the offensive load for the Warriors.

"I think this year, there's definitely a need for me to be aggressive throughout the game, to create, draw attention, get shots up and just continue to apply pressure," Curry said. "Obviously, these first two games, it's gone well. I don't know what it will look like on the road. The rest of the series, it's just always about being confident with the ball in my hands to make plays."

Curry was following up a 34-point performance in Thursday's Game 1 loss. He's taken 46 shots combined in the first two games of the series, and he's now averaging 31.5 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The last time the Warriors were in the NBA Finals, former NBA MVP Kevin Durant was on the roster. But with the current roster construction, Curry acknowledged that he feels like it's necessary for him to be the focal point of the offense.

Curry's "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson has struggled so far against the Celtics, scoring just 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting on Sunday. Thompson has fully recovered from the devastating leg injuries that cost him over two years of his career, but he isn't operating as the same player he once was. It's even more imperative for Curry to play efficiently amid Thompson's shooting woes.

Jordan Poole gave the Warriors a boost in Game 2 with 17 points off the bench after being held to nine points in Game 1. Curry will continue to need help from supporting players if Golden State hopes to earn another title.

The Warriors and Celtics will return to action for Game 3 at TD Garden at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.