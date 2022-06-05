X

    US Women's Open Golf 2022: Minjee Lee Captures 2nd Career Major Title

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 5, 2022

    Minjee Lee coasted to the U.S. Women's Open title Sunday after finishing the tournament 13 under and setting the major's 72-hole scoring record to earn a cool $1.8 million.

    U.S. Women's Open (USGA) @uswomensopen

    Peak performance at Pine Needles!<br><br>Minjee Lee sets the 72-hole scoring record. She is the champion of the 77th U.S. Women's Open Presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/ProMedicaHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProMedicaHealth</a>. <a href="https://t.co/UkGNueRjMQ">pic.twitter.com/UkGNueRjMQ</a>

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Minjee Lee at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.<br><br>Fewest strokes in the history of the event<br>Most money ever earned at a women's tournament

    Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, served as the home for this year's competition, which featured Lee and Mina Harigae tied for first after 36 holes.

    However, the 26-year-old Australian entered Sunday with a three-shot advantage over Harigae after shooting a four-under 67 on moving day.

    She kept her distance in the final round on a day where low scores were hard to come by. Only three golfers shot under par, with Jeongeun Lee6 leading the way at two under. Lee and Hye-Jin Choi each shot one under Sunday.

    Harigae hung onto second after shooting a one-over 72 to finish nine under for the tournament. Choi took third at seven under.

    World No. 1 Jin Young Ko finished fourth at six under. Ingrid Lindblad was the low amateur at one under. She was one of just 13 golfers to finish under par on the day.

    Here's a look at the top-10 scoreboard, this year's U.S. Open payouts and some notes and highlights from Lee's day.

    Payouts

    1: Minjee Lee (-13): $1,800,000

    2: Mina Harigae (-9): $1,080,000

    3: Hye-Jin Choi (-7): $685,043

    4: Jin Young Ko (-6): $480,225

    5: Lydia Ko (-5): $399,982

    T6: Anna Nordqvist (-4): $337,198

    T6: Bronte Law (-4): $337,198

    T8: Nelly Korda (-2): $261,194.66

    T8: Megan Khang (-2): $261,194.66

    T8: Leona Maguire (-2): $261,194.66

    Sunday Notes and Highlights

    Lee is now a two-time major champion after winning the Amundi Evian Championship last July. She's also an eight-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time victor this year after taking down the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.

    Lee got there thanks to making some clutch putts.

    This eagle try on No. 1 following an excellent approach shot didn't fall in, but it led to an easy birdie.

    LPGA @LPGA

    Picking up where she left off. 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> birdies the first hole to extend her lead to four at the <a href="https://twitter.com/uswomensopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswomensopen</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OAsQCDRIuB">pic.twitter.com/OAsQCDRIuB</a>

    Lee earned another birdie after a fantastic putt on the second:

    LPGA @LPGA

    Back-to-back birdies 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> is 15-under and leads by 🖐 <br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/Lhxz4ru1EN">pic.twitter.com/Lhxz4ru1EN</a>

    It wasn't an easy day for Lee, who had to navigate through some pine needles just to make bogey on the seventh.

    LPGA @LPGA

    Pine Needles can yield some challenging lies 😳<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/uswomensopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswomensopen</a> now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/Awa3lGcbr8">pic.twitter.com/Awa3lGcbr8</a>

    Lee needed to make a lengthy putt on the ninth just to make par:

    LPGA @LPGA

    Clutch par save 👏<br><br>Leader <a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> has nine holes between her and a second major title <br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/OI8s2t3vZT">pic.twitter.com/OI8s2t3vZT</a>

    Then she navigated a tremendous shot from the dead bush to help make par on the 10th:

    LPGA @LPGA

    From the dead bush 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> pars the 10th to maintain her four shot lead<br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/aeYSv4UnaH">pic.twitter.com/aeYSv4UnaH</a>

    A par save was as good as a birdie on the 11th after Harigae bogeyed, which helped Lee increase her lead to five.

    U.S. Women's Open (USGA) @uswomensopen

    THE LEAD IS 5️⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> extends her advantage after this par save and a Harigae bogey on 11. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWomensOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWomensOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/PUCe4sYEPH">pic.twitter.com/PUCe4sYEPH</a>

    She added birdies on the 12th and 15th to maintain her distance.

    LPGA @LPGA

    The lead is six‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/minjeegolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minjeegolf</a> isn’t slowing down at the <a href="https://twitter.com/uswomensopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uswomensopen</a> <a href="https://t.co/zpLaATXyLn">pic.twitter.com/zpLaATXyLn</a>

    From there, it was an easy ride to the finish for Lee, who authored an incredible four days of golf en route to a well-deserved major title.

