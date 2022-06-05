College Baseball Regional 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The field continues to thin out in the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament, with only one more day remaining in the regional round.

Fifteen teams had already been eliminated before Sunday's play got underway. Each of the 16 national seeds remained, though, with seven having already advanced to the regional final.

Here's how the penultimate day of the regionals unfolded.

Regional Results

Knoxville Regional

Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, 2 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech/Campbell vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

Stanford Regional

No. 2 Stanford vs. UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m. ET

Stanford/UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State, 10 p.m. ET

Statesboro Regional

No. 16 Georgia Southern vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Southern/Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET

College Park Regional

No. 15 Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5

No. 15 Maryland vs. UConn, 7 p.m. ET

Austin Regional

Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m. ET

No. 9 Texas vs. Air Force/Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m. ET

Chapel Hill Regional

No. 10 North Carolina vs. Georgia

North Carolina/Georgia vs. VCU, 6 p.m. ET

Greenville Regional

Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. ET

No. 8 East Carolina vs. Virginia/Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. ET

Stillwater Regional

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State, 1 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State/Missouri State vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ET

College Station Regional

TCU vs. Louisiana, 2 p.m. ET

TCU/Louisiana vs. No. 5 Texas A&M, 8 p.m. ET

Coral Gables Regional

Arizona 7, Canisius 5

No. 6 Miami vs. Ole Miss, 3:06 p.m. ET

Louisville Regional

No. 12 Louisville 8, Oregon 5

No. 12 Louisville vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. ET

Hattiesburg Regional

Kennesaw State vs. No. 11 Southern Miss, 2 p.m. ET

LSU vs. Kennesaw State/Southern Miss., 7 p.m. ET

Gainesville Regional

No. 13 Florida vs. Central Michigan, 1 p.m. ET

Florida/Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. ET

Auburn Regional

UCLA vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. ET

UCLA/Florida State vs. No. 14 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET

Blacksburg Regional

Gonzaga vs. Columbia, 1 p.m. ET

Gonzaga/Columbia vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Corvallis Regional

Vanderbilt vs. San Diego, 4 p.m. ET

No. 3 Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt/San Diego, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

Arizona leaned on the long ball and lived to fight another day thanks to a 7-5 win over Canisius.

Chase Davis got things started for the Wildcats in the top of the first with a two-run home run to right.

Blake Paugh made it a 3-0 game with a solo home run in the second inning. Yet another dinger followed in the fourth, this time of the three-run variety off the bat of Nik McClaughry.

Paugh got his second of the game in the seventh inning to provide Arizona with some breathing room after Canisius plated four runs across the fifth and sixth frames.

Quinn Flanagan shut the door on the Golden Griffins when he entered in the eighth. With a runner on second, he got Mike DeStefano to line out and then set Canisius down in order to secure the victory.

Louisville fought off Oregon's comeback attempt to secure a rematch with Michigan in the regional final.

Heading into the eighth inning, the Cardinals were cruising with a 7-2 lead.

Colby Shade and Brennan Milone led off the inning with singles for the Ducks. Shade scored on a base hit by Josh Kasevich, and Milone and Kasevich then came home on a double by Anthony Hall.

Josiah Cromwick and Sam Novitske were unable to do further damage as Louisville maintained a two-run advantage. The Cardinals also got one run back on a single by Christian Knapczyk in the bottom of the eighth.

Tate Kuehner, who had entered midway through the eighth, remained on the bump to start the ninth. Gavin Grant popped out to open the inning, and Kuehner set down Tanner Smith and Shade on strikes for the win.