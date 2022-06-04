Memorial Tournament 2022: Billy Horschel Surges into Lead with 3rd-Round 65

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Could this be the weekend Billy Horschel finally captures his first win of the 2022 golf season?

The American's impressive third round at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday saw him capture the lead from Cameron Smith, who was the leader through the first two rounds.

Horschel rose three spots on the leaderboard during Saturday's third round to lead the field at 13-under par entering Sunday's final round. It's a significant improvement from his last outing in which he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard ahead of Sunday's final round. The full leaderboard can be found at PGATour.com.

Leaderboard

1. Billy Horschel, -13

T2. Aaron Wise, -8

T2. Cameron Smith, -8

T4. Daniel Berger, -7

T4. Francesco Molinari, -7

T4. Johnatton Vegas, -7

Horschel entered the third round at six-under par through the first two rounds, but he put together his best performance of the tournament, and arguably the season, on Saturday to capture the lead.

The 35-year-old opened up with a birdie on the first hole before carding three more birdies on the front nine to bring his score to four-under par for the day.

Horschel went on to card three more birdies on the back nine as he finished seven-under par for the day. It marked his second straight bogey-free day.

He also went bogey-free in the second round and is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to have the only bogey-free round of the day in consecutive rounds, per ESPN Stats and Information.

While Horschel holds a five-stroke lead entering the final round, he'll have his work cut out for him on Sunday with Smith and Aaron Wise on his tail at eight-under par.

Smith, who entered the third round with the lead, had a disappointing performance Saturday. He carded two bogeys on his first two holes before getting his first birdie of the afternoon on the fifth hole.

While it appeared the Australian was making some progress on the final four holes of the front nine, he recorded his third bogey of the day on the 10th hole and two more bogeys on the back nine to finish even for the round.

That said, things could have gone worse for Smith, and he's still in contention for the lead.

Unlike Smith, Wise had an impressive third round after entering five-under par through two rounds. He carded three birdies and a bogey on the front nine before carding another birdie on the back nine to finish three-under for the day.

The 25-year-old has three top-10 finishes this year, but has yet to win this season. His only PGA Tour victory came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018.

While both players will put pressure on Horschel in the final round, the Florida native didn't appear worried about losing the lead while speaking with Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports following the conclusion of the third round.

"I'm one of the top players in the world and I can compete anywhere against anybody," Horschel said while discussing both his struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the PGA Championship over the last few weeks, in addition to his stellar performance on Saturday.

Horschel will aim to hold off the field in the final round on Sunday to capture his first PGA Tour victory since the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

As for some notable names, Will Zalatoris and Rory McIlory are among those tied for 15th at four-under par, while Jordan Spieth is tied for 19th at three-under par. Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge and Bryson DeChambeau are among those that missed the cut at this year's tournament.