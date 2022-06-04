Nets Rumors: Igor Kokoskov to Leave Mavs for Spot on Steve Nash's Coaching Staff

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to join head coach Steve Nash's staff, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Nash reportedly pursued Kokoskov after Nash got the Nets job in 2020, per Stein. The two were with the Phoenix Suns from 2008 to 2012 when Nash played and Kokoskov was an assistant.

Kokoskov was also the Suns' head coach in 2018-19 but was let go following a 19-63 season.

He has since coached the Serbia men's national team (2019-2021) and Fenerbahce of the Turkish Basketball Super League (2020-21). Fenerbahce went to the EuroLeague playoffs under Kokoskov's watch.

Kokoskov joined the Mavericks on head coach Jason Kidd's staff in 2021, and Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals this season for the first time since 2010-11.

