    Kevin Na Resigns from PGA Tour After Committing to Saudi-Backed LIV Golf League

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 4, 2022

    Andrew Redington/Getty Images

    Kevin Na announced that he has resigned from the PGA Tour after committing to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

    Kevin Na @kevinna915

    This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. <a href="https://t.co/3Vp2e7cPfH">pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH</a>

    The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational will take place from June 9-11 in London at the Centurion Club. Na will be one of 48 players taking part in the tournament.

