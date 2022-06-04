Kevin Na Resigns from PGA Tour After Committing to Saudi-Backed LIV Golf League

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Kevin Na announced that he has resigned from the PGA Tour after committing to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational will take place from June 9-11 in London at the Centurion Club. Na will be one of 48 players taking part in the tournament.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.