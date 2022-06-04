DeSean Jackson Says He Resented Donovan McNabb Over 2009 Pro Bowl Comments

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he overheard former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb question his dual selection to the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2009 NFL season.

Jackson, who made the game as both a wideout and a kick returner, explained Saturday on the I Am Athlete podcast (via TMZ Sports) that he heard McNabb talking with fellow quarterback Michael Vick after the rosters were announced.

"When the ballots came out and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions, my starting quarterback tells Michael Vick, 'Damn, I don't think he should've got that. He shouldn't have deserved that,'" Jackson said.

The dynamic playmaker, who's currently a free agent after splitting the 2021 season between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, said he never addressed the remarks with McNabb.

Although Jackson said there's no lingering beef with his former quarterback, he also called McNabb "one of the most cheapest, richest motherf--kers you could know" based on his spending habits.

"He'd make you pay for everything," Jackson said on the podcast, per TMZ.

Jackson and McNabb played together for two years in Philadelphia (2008-09) before the veteran QB departed to finish his career with stints as a member of the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.

In 2010, Jackson hinted at some tension between the pair, saying he didn't think the Eagles "lost anything" when the signal-caller was traded to Washington, which sparked a response.

"It's so wild when people get to talking when you're not there, but when you're there everybody loves you," McNabb said.

The receiver stayed with the Eagles until 2013 and later returned to Philly for a two-year stay (2019-20). He's also played for Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McNabb finished his career with six Pro Bowl selections, while Jackson has earned three appearances in the NFL's All-Star Game.

While they built some terrific on-field chemistry during their time together, it sounds like there was some drama behind the scenes.