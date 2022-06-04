Former UFC Champ Tito Ortiz's Home Burglarized

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The California home of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was allegedly burglarized Friday, and an investigation is underway.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed to TMZ Sports it was called about a burglary, but it didn't provide details about what type of items were missing.

Ortiz wasn't home at the time of the incident, per TMZ.

The longtime MMA star is a Huntington Beach native. He was elected to the City Council as its Mayor pro tempore in 2020 but stepped down after just six months.

"To put it simply, this job isn't working for me," Ortiz said while announcing his resignation at a June 2021 meeting.

His last MMA fight was a victory over Alberto Rodriguez, also known as former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio, at a Combate Americas event in December 2019. His career record stands at 21-12-1.

More recently, Ortiz faced off with fellow UFC alum Anderson Silva in a September 2021 boxing match. He lost by first-round knockout.

The 47-year-old grappler confirmed his intention to remain focused on the boxing ring after the loss.

"Yeah, I'll continue to box," Ortiz said. "I still want to box, I'd love to box. I'm just learning. I'm obviously inexperienced. I'm not a boxer, I'm a wrestler. And I'm gonna learn. I'm gonna keep learning."

No further information about the robbery was immediately released.