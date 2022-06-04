Hawks' Trae Young, Shelby Miller Announce Birth of Son Tydus Reign Young

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A mini Trae Young entered the world on Thursday.

The Atlanta Hawks star and his fiancee, Shelby Miller, announced the birth of their son, Tydus Reign Young, on Friday.

Young and Miller have been together since 2017 after meeting while Young was playing basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners. The two got engaged in December 2021.

The Hawks acquired Young on the night of the 2018 NBA draft, and he has been a staple in their lineup ever since. The 23-year-old had an impressive 2021-22 season, averaging 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 76 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep.

Young's efforts helped the Hawks finish ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 43-39 record, though they fell to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs after earning the eighth seed in the play-in tournament.