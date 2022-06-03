College Baseball Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament kicked off Friday with 64 college baseball teams vying for a chance to play in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, this summer.

The tournament kicked off with the regional round, which is a double-elimination format, on Friday. Monday marks the final day of the regional round and, at that point, just 16 teams will remain in the tournament and move on to the super regionals.

Friday's games saw some exciting action, so let's take a look at the scores, bracket and a recap of the best games from each regional bracket.

Friday Scores

Corvallis Regional

San Diego def. Vanderbilt, 3-2

(3) Oregon State vs. New Mexico State, 10 p.m. ET

Auburn Regional

Florida State def. UCLA, 5-3

(14) Auburn vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. ET

Hattiesburg Regional

(11) Southern Miss def. Army West Point, 2-0

LSU vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. ET

Stillwater Regional

Arkansas def. Grand Canyon, 7-1

(7) Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m ET

Chapel Hill Regional

(10) North Carolina def. Hofstra, 15-4

VCU vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. ET

College Park Regional

UConn def. Wake Forest, 8-7

(15) Maryland vs. LIU, 7 p.m. ET

Stanford Regional

(2) Stanford def. Binghamton, 20-7

UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State, 9 p.m. ET

Blacksburg Regional

Columbia def. Gonzaga 8-2

(4) Virginia Tech vs. Wright State, 7 p.m. ET

Gainesville Regional

Oklahoma def. Liberty, 16-3

(13) Florida vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET

Louisville Regional

(12) Louisville def. Southeast Missouri State, 7-2

Michigan vs. Oregon, 7 p.m. ET

College Station Regional

(5) Texas A&M def. Oral Roberts, 8-2

Louisiana vs. TCU, 8 p.m. ET

Greenville Regional

(8) East Carolina def. Coppin State, 17-1

Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. ET

Austin Regional

(9) Texas def. Air Force, 11-3

DBU vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET

Statesboro Regional

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech, LIVE

(16) Georgia Southern vs. UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m. ET

Knoxville Regional

Campbell def. Georgia Tech, 15-8

(1) Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. ET

Coral Gabels Regional

(6) Miami vs. Canisius, June 4 at 12 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs. Arizona, June 4 at 4 p.m. ET

UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

The UConn Huskies defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-7 in their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to put themselves in good position to come out of the College Park Regional bracket.

Wake Forest held a 2-1 lead over UConn through four innings before the Huskies broke through with a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead over the Demon Deacons. A two-run home run from shortstop Bryan Padilla and an RBI single from first baseman Ben Huber highlighted the inning.

UConn tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead over Wake Forest courtesy of a two-run shot from right fielder Casey Dana that sailed over the left field wall.

However, the Demon Deacons began cutting into the Huskies' lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when center fielder Lucas Costello hit a solo home run to make it a 7-3 ball game.

The Demon Deacons went on to tie the game 7-7 in with a four-run bottom of the eighth inning, highlighted by a solo home run from left fielder Adam Cecere.

UConn won the game on an RBI double from Huber in the top of the ninth inning. The Huskies also received solid pitching from reliever Justin Willis in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

UConn will face the winner of Maryland vs. LIU on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

The East Carolina Pirates defeated the Coppin State Eagles 17-1 in their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to put themselves in good position to come out of the Greenville Regional bracket.

This was pure domination from East Carolina, which received consistent run production and lights-out pitching en route to the victory.

The Pirates jumped out to and early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a two RBI single from right fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. First baseman Josh Moylan flied out to right field to score Bryson Worrell for the 3-0 advantage.

East Carolina did most of its damage in an eight-run third inning highlighted by two home runs from Worrell. It was an incredibly impressive inning from the Pirates, but what's even more impressive is that Worrell hit one of his home runs lefty and the other righty.

East Carolina added five more runs over the remainder of the game highlighted by a solo home run from Alec Makarewicz in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Coppin State's only run came in the third inning. The Eagles had just eight hits compared to the Pirates' 14 hits. In addition, the East Carolina pitching staff struck out 11 batters and walked just two en route to the victory.

East Carolina is set to face the winner of Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

The San Diego Toreros defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 3-2 in their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to put themselves in great position to come out of the Corvallis Regional bracket.

San Diego led Vanderbilt 3-0 through six innings before the Commodores added one run in both the seventh and eighth innings to cut into the Toreros lead. Calvin Hewett's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth made it a one-run game

However, the Commodores attempted comeback fell short as the San Diego pitching staff remained locked-in through the remainder of the game.

Brycen Mautz pitched seven innings for the Toreros, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five batters. Ryan Robinson and Ian Chuchill each pitched one inning in relief, allowing just one hit.

This is a huge loss for Vanderbilt as it now falls into the elimination bracket. If the Commodores can't bounce back with a win on Saturday, they'll be in serious danger of being an unexpected early exit in this tournament.

Vanderbilt will face the loser of Oregon State vs. New Mexico State.

Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

The Stanford Cardinal opened up the 2022 NCAA tournament with a stunning 20-7 win over the Binghamton Bearcats on Friday and are now in a solid position to come out of the Stanford Regional bracket.

While the Bearcats took an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinal in the first inning, Stanford responded with a massive 10-run second inning highlighted by a grand slam from third baseman Drew Bowser.

Binghamton responded with a three-run fifth inning to make Stanford's lead 10-6, but the Cardinal got the runs back in the bottom of the fifth to take a 14-6 lead into the sixth inning.

Designated hitter Tommy Troy sent a solo shot over the left-center field wall to extend Stanford's lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before recording his second home run of the night, a three-run blast, in the bottom of the seventh for a 18-6 lead.

Joe Lomuscio put the finishing touches on Stanford's 20-7 victory with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The 20 runs are a Stanford single-game postseason record and the win marked the Cardinal's 17th consecutive victory.

Stanford will face the winner of UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State on Saturday, while Binghamton will get the loser of that game.