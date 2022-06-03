Serena, Venus Williams Not on 2022 Wimbledon Entry List, Unlikely to Compete

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It appears as if the Williams sisters will not participate in Wimbledon this year.

Tennis insider Ben Rothenberg reported both Serena and Venus Williams are not on the entry list for the major championship. He explained Serena could request a wild card but noted "it seems deeply unlikely that she will return for the event."

The question remains when and if they will return to the game, and Rothenberg noted Serena will drop from the WTA rankings in July if she doesn't participate in Wimbledon because it would be a full year since she competed.

Her last tournament was Wimbledon in 2021, although she retired during her round of 128 match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

If she is done, Serena will go down as arguably the best tennis player in history on either the men's or the women's side. She is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, seven of which came at the famed Wimbledon.

There was a stretch in her career during which she seemed like a safer bet than the field for any tournament she entered, and she captured the title at Wimbledon in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Venus has also enjoyed plenty of success throughout her career at tennis' most famous tournament.

Five of her seven Grand Slam singles championships came at Wimbledon, and she took home the title in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Perhaps the Williams sisters will return to tennis at some point, but it doesn't seem like it will happen on the Wimbledon stage this year.