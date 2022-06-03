Lakers Rumors: Juwan Howard Was LA's Top Head Coach Choice Before Hiring Darvin Ham

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

For the second straight time in their search for a new head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers did not get their top choice.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Michigan's Juwan Howard was the Lakers' preferred option to replace Frank Vogel.

The Lakers announced on Friday the hiring of Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their new head coach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

