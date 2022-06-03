Special Olympics Threatened With $27.5M in Fines Over Vaccine Mandate by Florida

Special Olympics Threatened With $27.5M in Fines Over Vaccine Mandate by FloridaJune 3, 2022
The Special Olympics announced Thursday it would lift its vaccine requirement for the 2022 USA Games in Orlando based on a demand from Florida government officials.
"For 54 years, Special Olympics has been brave in the attempt. We don't want to fight. We want to play," the organization's statement said.
Jay O'Brien of ABC News reported Friday the state of Florida alerted the Special Olympics it would face a $27.5 million fine if it held the event with a vaccine requirement:
Jay O'Brien @jayobtv
Florida said the vaccine rule conflicted with state law, and disqualified Special Olympics athletes from competing based on their vaccine status.

State said they heard from athletes and families of athletes who complained.
