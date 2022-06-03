Special Olympics Threatened With $27.5M in Fines Over Vaccine Mandate by Florida

JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Special Olympics announced Thursday it would lift its vaccine requirement for the 2022 USA Games in Orlando based on a demand from Florida government officials.

"For 54 years, Special Olympics has been brave in the attempt. We don't want to fight. We want to play," the organization's statement said.

Jay O'Brien of ABC News reported Friday the state of Florida alerted the Special Olympics it would face a $27.5 million fine if it held the event with a vaccine requirement:

