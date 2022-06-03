Warriors' Klay Thompson Passes LeBron James for 2nd on NBA's Postseason 3-Point List

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

They're called the Splash Brothers for a reason.

Stephen Curry was already No. 1 on the all-time list for most career playoff three-pointers coming into Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday. It didn't take long for Klay Thompson to move into second.

The Golden State Warriors star needed just two three-pointers to move ahead of LeBron James, and he accomplished the feat in the first half against the Boston Celtics:

James has hit 432 triples in his playoff career, which is well behind Curry. Thompson also lost ground on his teammate right out of the gates considering No. 30 drained six three-pointers in the first quarter of Thursday's game alone.

Curry started the game with 530 career playoff three-pointers and might just end the NBA Finals with double that if the Celtics don't adjust. And those adjustments may leave the second-best playoff three-point shooter even more open.