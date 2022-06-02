Warriors' Andre Iguodala on If He'll Return for 19th NBA Season: 'I Know My Answer'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, 38, knows his time in the NBA is winding down, but he's tabling any commitments with the NBA Finals set to begin Thursday night.

Iguodala wouldn't reveal whether he'll retire after the Finals or if he'll return for a 19th season in an interview with NBA.com's Mark Medina.

“We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala said. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Iguodala was listed as questionable for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics with a left cervical disk injury. He told Medina that he's "just trying to finish the season walking on two feet" after also suffering back, knee and hip injuries during the campaign.

"I got a couple of weeks left with just cherishing the moments," Iguodala said. "You get jaded through it all. You’ve seen the good and the bad from both ends. So, I’m trying to enjoy it and make sure the guys are locked in. I’m watching for really small things that I can pick up on and help them."

Iguodala has spent seven seasons with the Warriors. His first six came from 2013-14 to 2018-19, and he helped the Dubs capture three NBA titles and was also named Finals MVP in 2015.

He averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 413 games during that initial stint. He then spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the Miami Heat, playing 84 games.

Golden State signed Iguodala to a minimum contract ahead of this season, and he appeared in 31 regular-season games, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He has appeared in just three playoff games and hasn't played since the Warriors' first-round victory over the Denver Nuggets.

A fourth NBA title would be the perfect ending to his storied career.

